Keith Lemon: I’m not really trying to break America

Keith Lemon has denied he has tried to crack the US.

A mockumentary follows the star’s journey as he tries to land his dream job hosting a chat show in Los Angeles.

But the comedian, after surprising Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan by crashing into the Good Morning Britain studio, told the ITV show: “I’m not really trying to break America…

“I mentioned James Corden as a joke,” he said of the British star who has cracked the US with his talk show. “‘He did it so I can do it!’…

“It’s not real, it’s a comedy programme, I’m not real.”

The Celebrity Juice star, real name Leigh Francis, also added: “In real life I’m highly intelligent, not a dingbat!”

Coming In America, launching on ITV2 on Thursday, features Sharon and Jack Osbourne and Emma Bunton among its guest stars.