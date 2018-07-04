Menu

Keith Lemon: I’m not really trying to break America

Showbiz | Published:

A mockumentary follows the star’s journey as he tries to land his dream job in Hollywood.

Keith Lemon aka Leigh Francis

Keith Lemon has denied he has tried to crack the US.

A mockumentary follows the star’s journey as he tries to land his dream job hosting a chat show in Los Angeles.

But the comedian, after surprising Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan by crashing into the Good Morning Britain studio, told the ITV show: “I’m not really trying to break America…

“I mentioned James Corden as a joke,” he said of the British star who has cracked the US with his talk show. “‘He did it so I can do it!’…

“It’s not real, it’s a comedy programme, I’m not real.”

The Celebrity Juice star, real name Leigh Francis, also added: “In real life I’m highly intelligent, not a dingbat!”

Coming In America, launching on ITV2 on Thursday, features Sharon and Jack Osbourne and Emma Bunton among its guest stars.

