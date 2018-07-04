Fearne Cotton’s ‘day of love’ on wedding anniversary and dad’s birthday

Fearne Cotton has been celebrating her wedding anniversary and her father’s 65th birthday on what she called “a day of love”.

The radio and TV presenter, 36, marked her family milestones by sharing pictures of her father Michael, and of herself with husband Jesse Wood, 41, on their wedding day four years ago.

The former Top of the Pops host first posted a photo of her signwriter dad holding a beer while enjoying himself at what appeared to be a music festival.

Alongside the picture Cotton wrote: “Happy Birthday to this legend!

“Mickey Cotton who never seems to age! 65 today! We love you so much dad!”

In subsequent posts on her Instagram profile, Cotton shared black-and-white photographs of her and Wood tying the knot in 2014.

In the first image the couple are sharing a kiss as Wood holds their son, Rex Rayne, who was born in February 2013.

Advertising

Next to it Cotton wrote: “Also four years married to this wonderful man, Jesse James Wood. A day of love all round.”

In a second picture the pair are seen signing the register at the ceremony.

Cotton is wearing a white hairband and dress with a sparkly neckline, while Wood is attired in a grey suit with a flower in his jacket buttonhole.

Advertising

Still my favourite dress ever 4.7.14 A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:26am PDT

Cotton, who has her own babies’ and children’s clothing line, wrote: “Still my favourite dress ever, 4.7.14.”

Wood is the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and his first wife, late former model Krissy Findlay. He currently plays with rock band Reef.

In February 2015 Cotton revealed she was expecting her second child as part of her announcement that she was leaving BBC Radio 1.

Wood and Cotton welcomed their second child, daughter Honey Krissy, in September 2015.