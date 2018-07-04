Corrie’s Kyran Bowes hopes sepsis storyline raises awareness

Coronation Street’s Kyran Bowes said he was determined to get his sepsis storyline just right after meeting a girl who lost her legs due to the illness.

Upcoming scenes in the ITV soap will see promising footballer Jack Webster (Bowes) fall ill with life-threatening blood poisoning after grazing his leg.

To prepare for the storyline, the 11-year-old actor met a 14-year-old girl named Sasha who lost her legs due to sepsis, and said she was “inspirational”.

“You would not think she had been through such a horrible illness – she is so brave,” said Bowes.

“She was so happy and smiling all the time. She was really happy to help me.

“I think Sasha is very inspirational.

“It made me so determined to play my part as best I could to get it right for all the people who have suffered like Sasha.”

The story will see Jack’s dad Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) weighing up an agonising choice, as he has to decide whether to have Jack’s foot amputated or face losing him to the illness.

Michael Le Vell plays Kevin Webster (PA)

Bowes, who said he was “excited and proud” to be trusted with such an important storyline, said the main challenge was filming the scenes where Jack wakes up and realises he has lost his leg.

“Making sure I showed the emotions and feelings of shock and upset that Jack and his dad would be going through in a real life situation,” he said.

The actor added: “I hope I have done the story proud for Coronation Street and for all the people who have suffered sepsis.

“It is a terrible illness and I hope that this storyline helps others and raises lots of awareness.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.