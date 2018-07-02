Oprah Winfrey: Running for president would kill me

Oprah Winfrey has said running to be president of the United States would “kill” her.

There have been calls for the US chat show star to consider a move into the political arena since her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

But she told Vogue magazine she had ruled out a run for office.

Asked if she was sure that she would not run, Winfrey said: “Yes.

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist.

“I would not be able to do it.”

“It’s not a clean business. It would kill me,” added the star, 64.

Winfrey features on the cover of the magazine’s new issue.

