Kim Kardashian West shares sweet snap of baby Chicago

Showbiz | Published:

The US reality star gave fans a glimpse of Chicago on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable new picture of her baby girl, Chicago.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the six-month-old in a white top, with a frown on her face and a small curl of hair on the top of her head.

A filter added pink hearts around the baby’s face.

? Chi ? Noel ?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It was captioned simply “Chi Noel”.

The reality star, 37, and her husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January.

She is the couple’s third child together, following their daughter North, five, and son Saint, two.

