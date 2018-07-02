Drama in Love Island as recoupling is announced

Love Island is set for a shake up as a recoupling is on the cards.

The islanders have been making fresh connections since they were split into two camps, with the boys moving in to Casa Amor with a new group of ladies including Jack Fincham’s ex, and the girls getting to know a new batch of male singletons at the villa.

The divide has proved to be upsetting for many, with fan favourite Dani Dyer so devastated about boyfriend Jack living with a former flame that it prompted 650 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Dani Dyer’s is distraught over the new developments (ITV)

But things look set to be straightened out in Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 show, when fans will get to see how the land lies now.

Host Caroline Flack arrives at the villa and tells the girls: “I will now ask you one by one if you want to stick with your current partner who has been living in Casa Amor for the past few days, or if you want to recouple with one of these handsome boys.

“The boys in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether they want to stick with you or recouple with one of the new girls.”

Flack starts with Megan Barton Hanson, saying: “As your partner Eyal (Booker) was dumped from the Island, you are officially single.

Advertising

“But before the boys left for Casa Amor, you were romantically involved with Wes (Nelson).

“Now you have the choice. You can stay single and if Wes has [not brought a new girl back], you two could pick up where you left off.

“Or has one of the new boys caught your eye?”

Megan decides to move on with newcomer Alex Miller, leaving Wes out in the cold.

Advertising

Laura Anderson then gets a chance to couple up with Wes, as she was officially his partner before the boys went to the Casa.

Flack tells her: “As we know you guys had broken up and Wes had been getting closer to Megan.

“The choice is still yours though. Would you like to stick with Wes or would you like to recouple?”

AFTERSUN EXCLUSIVE: It's the most dramatic recoupling of the series so far, and Megan's decision leaves Wes in an awkward situation ? https://t.co/e0F0d1c4L1 #LoveIslandAftersun — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2018

Laura shares her decision before Wes walks back into the villa alone.

Because Wes didn’t bring a new girl back, he is now single, presumably leaving him in danger of being dumped from the island.

It is not just Laura with a tough choice to make, with Georgia Steel having to decide whether to stay loyal to Josh Denzel or move on, after video sent from the Casa revealed him looking excited about meeting a new girl.

FIRST LOOK: Georgia's fuming when she realises Josh's head has been turned – but who will stick and who will twist in the biggest recoupling yet? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rK0iDTbIel — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2018

Josh has also been weighing up his options after getting close to Kazimir Crossley.

Will he return to Georgia or bring a new girl back from Casa Amor?

Love Island is on on ITV2 at 9pm.