Two Door Cinema Club bring house down at London festival

Irish rockers Two Door Cinema Club pulled the house down on an arid Finsbury Park festival, with an Inbetweeners-laden set list.

The trio played a set rich from their back catalogue for the Community Festival, held two days after Liam Gallagher brought his unique brand of performance to north London.

Fireworks popped overhead as the band completed their set.

Justin Young and Freddie Cowan of The Vaccines (Ian West/PA)

Community Festival was born from a multi-venue event featuring hundreds of breaking bands across Shoreditch, which took place in 2015 to great acclaim.

Now it moves to Finsbury Park – the legendary London location that has seen seminal performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Stone Roses, KISS and many more.

Two Door Cinema Club played What You Know and Something Good Can Work, known for their set filled with songs from Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners.

The venue, set across two stages in north London, had earlier played host to indie favourites The Vaccines and Circa Waves.

Elsewhere, Pale Waves drew a large crowd for their Sunday afternoon set on the alternative stage.