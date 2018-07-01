Millie Mackintosh weds ‘love of her life’ Hugo Taylor in ‘perfect’ day

Millie Mackintosh has said her wedding day to Hugo Taylor felt like “an out-of-body experience”.

Former Made In Chelsea stars Mackintosh, 28, and Taylor, 32, had a lavish wedding ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which is owned by Taylor’s uncle Richard.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor in this week’s Hello! magazine

The reality TV star and fashionista told Hello! magazine: “The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience.

“Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he’s the love of my life.”

Taylor said: “It’s been everything we dreamed of times a thousand. I’ve never been happier.”

The couple had a religious blessing at Whithurst Park as they had married at Chelsea’s Old Town Hall in London three days prior to the big celebration.

Mackintosh also revealed to Hello! that she was accompanied down the aisle by a special friend – the family’s pug, Mabel.

My Mabel ❤️

“It wouldn’t be right to get married without Mabel. She’s one of the family,” she said.

Among the celebrity guests at the wedding were Spencer Matthews, who was Taylor’s best man, and his pregnant wife, Vogue Williams.

They were joined by Made In Chelsea stars Rosie Fortescue, Jamie Laing and Oliver Proudlock, as well as model and TV personality Jodie Kidd, model Zara Martin, actress and model Poppy Delevingne and former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Mackintosh, whose family created Quality Street, wore a bespoke Kate Halfpenny wedding dress with detachable sleeves.

The couple dated in 2011 while on Made In Chelsea, but split up.

They reunited in the second half of 2016 and Taylor proposed during a holiday in Greece in July last year.

Mackintosh gave a first glimpse of her engagement ring in an Instagram post while on holiday, which saw her commenting on her outfit, but showed off a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Big sleeve obsession ☁️☁️☁️

She captioned it: “Big sleeve obsession”.

Mackintosh married musician Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, in 2013, but the pair announced their split in February 2016 after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor attending the opening night party of English National Ballet’s Giselle at St Martins Lane Hotel, London (David Jensen/PA)

Talking about his bride, Taylor told Hello!: “I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together.”

Mackintosh added: “But if we’d stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn’t be together now.

“We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart.”

