Love Island’s Dani breaks down as Jack comes face to face with ex

Love Island’s Dani Dyer breaks down in tears when her boyfriend Jack Fincham is reunited with his ex on the reality show.

Dani and Jack have been coupled up since early in the ITV2 series and recently made their relationship official, becoming girlfriend and boyfriend.

But Jack has now been moved to another villa – Casa Amor – where his former flame Ellie Jones is living with a new set of girls.

The separation has hit both Dani and Jack hard, and in Sunday night’s episode both admit they are uncomfortable and pining for the other one.

Jack Fincham (ITV)

Their insecurities deepen when the two villas compete in a challenge, Raunchy Race, which will see the contestants going up against each other in a series of cheeky challenges such as kissing and sucking each others’ toes.

Dani frets: “A challenge like that, the whole time I was tense. I just felt sick the whole time because Casa Amor are also doing that challenge, what is going on?”

The situation goes from bad to worse for Dani after a text instructs “a boy and a girl whose first names begin with the same letter to snog for five seconds” and the group deduce that Dani and Dean Overson must lock lips.

But Dani is reluctant to go through with it, telling the others: “I don’t want to do that. Snog. I got to proper snog. I’m not doing that, I’m sorry guys.”

Jack is also apprehensive about the challenge, and confides in Adam Collard.

“I keep picturing Dani’s face and I want to see it,” he says.

“I really do. I actually love. I’m not going to lie to you. I love Dani Dyer. I actually love her.”

The tension comes to a head for Dani when the Love Island ladies are sent a video from the boys at the Casa.

When footage of Jack seeing Ellie is shown, Dani starts to cry and makes a hasty retreat to the Beach Hut.

Outside of the villa, former islander Rosie Williams has revealed that the contestants are missing out on World Cup fever as they are not allowed to watch the games.

Rosie said she and her fellow contestants would try and ask producers about England’s matches, but to no avail.

Rosie Williams at the Lord Raglan Pub in London (Matt Alexander/PA)

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the 26-year-old said: “The boys, and me as well, we would try and find out the scores but no-one would tell us anything and we asked if we could possibly watch it but [they said] no.”

She added: “In Love Island you are just in the villa with no contact from outside world, so watching football would be some contact.”

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm.