Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco ties the knot

Kaley Cuoco has tied the knot with her boyfriend Karl Cook, saying the couple are now “legally KCSQUARED”.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 32, announced the happy news on Instagram with two snaps from her big day.

The first shows the newlyweds staring into each other’s eyes as they stand on a carpet of rose petals, with Cuoco in a stunning lace dress.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” it was captioned.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

The second image from the nuptials in California shows the star in a lace jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

“Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared,” it was captioned.

Cuoco and professional equestrian rider Cook have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November last year.