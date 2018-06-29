Morrissey’s manager blasts planned anti-racism party near the star’s concert

Morrissey’s manager has accused the organiser of an anti-racism party near one of the singer’s concerts of being an attention seeker and claimed the move was “bullshit”.

Campaigners claiming to be former fans of the ex-The Smiths frontman are staging an event to coincide with a gig at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on July 8.

It follows comments made by Manchester-born Morrissey, 59, in support of jailed EDL founder Tommy Robinson.

Morrissey’s manager has criticised an anti-racism protest to be held near to one of the singer’s gigs (Ben Birchall/PA)

The party is organised by Dave Haslam, a former DJ at Manchester’s famed Hacienda nightclub. He told the Guardian newspaper the event was “in response to Morrissey’s divisive views, and his support for the far right”.

Now, Peter Katsis, of Deckstar Management, has labelled Mr Haslam a “has-been”, claimed he was never a Morrissey fan and accused him of having an agenda.

In a statement released on the star’s official Facebook page, Mr Katsis said: “Let’s get real. ‘Former Morrissey fans’ have not organized anything. That ‘Has-Been Haslam’ character was never a Morrissey fan. And his agenda, stated as using music to spread peace, could not be any further from the truth.

Announcing Manchester dates for July 7th & 8th! Tickets on sale this Friday May 25th at 10am. More info: https://t.co/zjnp7N3ATJ pic.twitter.com/82tv5LLWpk — Morrissey (@officialmoz) May 21, 2018

“He is simply using the situation to gain some much needed attention to himself. Apparently his golden years have not been kind. If he really wanted to make a political statement he would make one about the Politicians.

“But no, that is not what he wants here. He is using this platform for his own agenda. At the end of the day, bullshit is still bullshit.”

Mr Katsis added: “We are in the business of creating music and performing music. We are actually not in the business of politics, or bullshit. We’ll leave that to Wannabees like Mr Haslam.”

Morrissey has a history of making controversial comments and once referred to Chinese people as a “sub-species”.

Morrissey’s former bandmate, Johnny Marr, has distanced himself from his controversial views (Matt Crossick/PA)

In April, he sparked fury by saying, “halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of Isis”.

He also said: “As far as racism goes, the modern loony left seem to forget that Hitler was leftwing.”

Earlier this month, Morrissey’s former The Smiths bandmate, Johnny Marr, said he disagreed with his views.

Mr Haslam has been contacted for comment.