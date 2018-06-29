Love Island’s Josh to kiss bombshell Kazimir in upcoming episode

Love Island’s Josh Denzel will kiss bombshell Kazimir Crossley in an upcoming episode of the ITV2 show while his partner Georgia Steel chooses to sleep separately form the new boys in the main villa.

Friday’s episode ended with a teaser clip which showed many of the Islanders kissing new partners, including Josh and Kazimir.

In new villa Casa Amor, Josh spent the night in bed with Kazimir. He told the Beach Hut that he was excited by the prospect of sleeping next to her again.

Get excited, your Friday night starts at 9pm on @itv2 with some major twists at Casa Amor! ??#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lkabXCH814 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 29, 2018

Josh admitted that since being separated from Georgia, Kaz had turned his head “360 degrees”.

He confessed in the Beach Hut: “I’ve come in here and Kaz has spun my head 360 degrees. I did not expect that to happen.

“I feel like I owe it to Georgia to tell her but you can’t because you’re here and she is there and I don’t know what she is doing.

“I do feel my head has been turned.”

Advertising

Alex George told Wes Nelson that he was not sure how to feel about Josh’s growing affection for Kazimir, as he felt bad for Georgia.

He said: “It’s a really difficult situation for me because I have grown to really like Georgia. I can’t help but think how bad she’d feel if she could see what is going on right now.”

Georgia suggested that she wanted her relationship with Josh to continue by choosing to sleep outside in the garden alongside Dani Dyer.

Georgia admitted to Dani she may have taken Josh for granted while he was in the main villa.

Advertising

Recalling the first time she met “smooth criminal” Josh, she said she feared the 27-year-old may attempt to charm some of the new girls.

She tells Dani: “This situation has made me realise, I think I took Josh for granted and I do really like him.”

Dani’s relationship with Jack Fincham appears to be in safer waters with the pen salesman also choosing to sleep alone.

That really annoying obstacle preventing you from getting with someone you fancy ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QET84gPCYk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 29, 2018

Unbeknown to Dani, Jack has come face-to-face with his ex-partner Ellie Jones in Casa Amor, who told Wes Nelson and Alex that she still fancies him.

She told them she and Jack “have a soft spot for each other” and that she would be up for giving their relationship another chance – but his current relationship status is an obstacle.

The Islanders in both villas went head-to-head in a relay race to make four cocktails. The main villa completed the challenge faster than Casa Amor and were allowed to hold a cocktail party.

Contestants were required to pass the ingredients to one other using their mouths.

Afterwards, Jack told Josh he did not enjoy the challenge, saying: “It’s the thought of my actual girlfriend having some geezer put his mouth on her.

“It’s horrible, it’s a horrible thought! It’s actually upset me a little bit. She is my girlfriend and I want to be with her, I miss her and I want to see her, I do.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.