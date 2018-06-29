Love Island’s Josh admits his head has been turned by bombshell Kazimir

A confused Josh Denzel appears to be cracking on with new girl Kazimir Crossley, with the pair sharing a bed together during his first night in Love Island’s Casa Amor.

Josh, who is coupled up with 23-year-old Georgia Steel, admits that Kaz has “spun his head 360 degrees”, Friday night’s episode will show.

He confesses in the Beach Hut: “I’ve come in here and Kaz has spun my head 360 degrees … I did not expect that to happen.

“I feel like I owe it to Georgia to tell her but you can’t because you’re here and she is there and I don’t know what she is doing.

The boys have only been away for a day, but we already smell trouble for Josh and Georgia's relationship!

“I do feel my head has been turned.”

Meanwhile, Georgia expresses her concerns for her partner, who she admits she may have taken for granted while he was in the main villa.

Recalling the first time she met “smooth criminal” Josh, she fears the 27-year-old may attempt to charm some of the new girls.

She tells Dani Dyer: “This situation has made me realise, I think I took Josh for granted and I do really like him.”

“I think in the back of his mind he’ll be thinking ‘Gee likes to keep me on my toes, I’m going to keep her on her toes’ – but then he might take it a step too far and that’s what I’m worried about.”

Dani, who harbours fears of her own with boyfriend Jack Fincham out of her sights, reassures her friend.

“I think right now you should just chill. You haven’t seen anything yet. You don’t know what is going on right now … I think Josh is smooth and all that but I think it was just a front at first.”

Unbeknown to Dani, Jack has come face to face with his ex-flame Ellie Jones in Casa Amor, who admits to Wes and Alex that she still fancies him.

“The last messages he messaged me were like ‘Love you El,’ and we were facetiming each other about two days before he came in here but that was the last message we had.”

She tells the pair that she and Jack “have a soft spot for each other” and that she would be up for giving their relationship another chance – but his current relationship status is an obstacle.

But Friday night’s cocktail-making challenge – which requires the islanders to pass ingredients mouth to mouth – leads Jack to reflect on his feelings for his girlfriend.

“It’s the thought of my actual girlfriend having some geezer put his mouth on her. It’s horrible, it’s a horrible thought!” he tells Josh.

“It’s actually upset me a little bit. She is my girlfriend ad I want to be with her, I miss her and I want to see her, I do.”

Three new male islanders – Dean Overson, Frankie Foster and Alex Miller – are also vying for Megan Barton Hanson’s attention.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.