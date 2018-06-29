Liam Gallagher keeps Oasis fans happy with Finsbury Park solo show

Oasis bad boy Liam Gallagher proved his solo credentials with an electric performance at Finsbury Park on Friday night.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman attracted masses from around the country to the north London festival, not least a huge contingent from his native Manchester.

Gallagher, who has enjoyed huge solo success since employing the talents of a group of fellow songwriters, further pleased his fellow North West natives with a surprise support act.

One more day till Liam Gallagher plays at Finsbury Park in London. Support comes from Wolf Alice, DMA's, Loyle Carner, The Sherlocks, Dream Wife, Twisted Wheel and more. The weather looks good and Liam has promised fans in attendance a real BIG surprise. pic.twitter.com/MPOHMqmTa4 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 28, 2018

Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft had casual fans running to the arena as he appeared unofficially on the bill performing various cult indie classics including Bittersweet Symphony.

Gallagher – still at loggerheads with his brother and Oasis founder Noel – opened the show with Rock’n’Roll Star to rapturous applause and proceeded to keep the Oasis contingent happy.

Although now a solo success, fans lapped up Oasis classics while the younger crowd particularly revelled in his recent body of work from album As You Were, released late last year.

The LP broke vinyl records for the biggest single week sales with 16,000 and paved the way for huge headline shows such as this.

However, the fact his breakout solo single Wall Of Glass proved as popular as his encore with Oasis’ legendary Wonderwall sums up this politically incorrect throwback’s appeal to the masses.

Gallagher was also supported by Radio 1 favourites Wolf Alice and Australian indie lads DMA’s, although despite the festival set-up it was all about one act.