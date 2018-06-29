George Ezra scores his first ever number one single with Shotgun

George Ezra has topped the singles chart for the first time ever with his latest track Shotgun.

The singer-songwriter, who has two chart-topping albums under his belt, knocked last week’s number one – Solo by Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato – down into second place.

Ezra told OfficialCharts.com: “I never thought that this would happen.

“The thing that’s most amazing about it is the fact that all of you out there are sharing the song and playing it loud and enjoying it with your summer, which is exactly what I wanted. I can’t thank you enough.”

He has previously hit the top three twice – with his breakthrough single Budapest in 2013, and with his more recent track Paradise, which peaked at number two.

Shotgun is the third single from his number one album, Staying At Tamara’s, which followed his number one debut record Wanted On Voyage.

Anne-Marie is number three this week with 2002, and I’ll Be There by Jess Glynne is at number four.

A new addition to the top five is Sad! by American rapper XXXTentacion, which has jumped from number 31 last week following his death.

The musician was shot dead on June 18 in Florida at the age of 20.

Over on the Official Albums Chart, American rock band Panic! At The Disco were denied the top spot with new album Pray For The Wicked, after it was thought they could land a number one.

The record has debuted at number two, while reigning chart champion The Greatest Showman soundtrack has notched up 21 non-consecutive weeks at the chart summit.

The musical film’s cast recording ended the week at just over 2,000 combined chart sales ahead of Panic! At The Disco.

Ezra is at number three with Staying At Tamara’s, while XXXTentacion – real name Jahseh Onfroy – has returned to the top five with ?, his second album and the last to be released before his death.

The album previously peaked at number three, and this week it is now at number four.

His first album, 17, has climbed two spots to number 11 from last week, a new peak.

Ed Sheeran’s album Divide rounds off the top five.