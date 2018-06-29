Menu

Danny Dyer turns the air blue with David Cameron attack on GMB spin-off

The star laid into the former prime minister during the one-off ITV programme hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Danny Dyer (Ian West/PA)

Danny Dyer turned the air blue when he tackled politics on Good Morning Britain’s evening spin-off show.

The EastEnders actor appeared on the one-off ITV programme, Good Evening Britain, hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid after Thursday’s England World Cup match.

The 40-year-old laid into former prime minister David Cameron over his part in Brexit – for calling the EU referendum – in a TV debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

After talking about contestants on Love Island – featuring his daughter Dani – not understanding Brexit, he turned to politics.

“Who knows about Brexit? No-one has got a f****** clue what Brexit is. You watch Question Time, it’s comedy.”

“No-one knows what it is. It’s like this mad riddle…”

He criticised Mr Cameron “who brought it on”, adding: “Let’s be fair. How come he can scuttle off? He called all this on.

“Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice with his trotters up. Where is the geezer? I think he should be held accountable for it.”

Showbiz

