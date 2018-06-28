Zara and Eyal dumped from Love Island

Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker have been dumped from Love Island.

The pair were chosen to pack their bags after a public vote which left six contestants on thin ice.

The safe contestants had to pick the two who would leave, with the boys choosing which girl to ditch and the girls choosing the boy who would get his marching orders.

Nothing more brutal than being dumped by your fellow Islanders! ? It's adios for Eyal and Zara! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3T2xqE4lzO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

The drama started when Caroline Flack, who hosts the ITV2 series, entered the villa and announced that two people were on their way out of the door.

She revealed the results of the public vote for favourite couple, with couples Alex George and Ellie Brown, Eyal Booker and Megan Barton Hanson, and Zara McDermott and Adam Collard in the bottom three.

The rest of the islanders were then told they would have to choose who went.

Looking horrified, the girls started discussing who to eliminate as the boys nervously watched.

Then decided on Eyal, saying it was because he was not part of a secure couple.

The boys then revealed they had chosen Zara to go, reducing the government worker to tears.

That dumping did *not* go down well! Zara wants to wait for Adam on the outside, but do you think he'll stay loyal in the villa? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AfiW3cv8CJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

The dumped pair had 30 minutes to pack and depart so quickly said their goodbyes as several contestants wiped away tears.

Eyal was philosophical about being cut but Zara sobbed, insisting she had found love and would wait for Adam on the outside.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him,” she said.

There was another shock at the end of the episode when it was revealed that 12 new people were on their way to Love Island.

Casa Amor is BACK! ? Six brand new girls will be meeting our boys tomorrow night… but we all know what happens at Amor, doesn’t stay at Amor. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CdLTzEgGrK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

Six new male contestants and six new females will arrive during Thursday’s instalment.

The girls have got six new lads coming to stay, but when the boys are away, will the ladies stray? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K5bz12fepE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.