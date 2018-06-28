Viewers call out lack of attention directed towards Love Island’s Samira

Love Island viewers are pointing out the new Islanders’ perceived lack of interest in Samira Mighty.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that the 22-year-old actress was overlooked when the six new boys failed to mention her in their top three.

It comes as the Majorca villa welcomed six new male contestants, while the original boys were transported to neighbouring Casa Amor to meet six new girls.

Samira is currently coupled up with Sam Bird.

User Hayley wrote: “Does no one see an issue with how Samira is constantly treated as though she’s not an option? No one even mentions her as a possibility, imagine what that’s doing to her confidence even if she’s not showing it, this is so horrible.”

Justine Stepansky tweeted: “I’m honestly so over everyone acting as if Samira isn’t worthy of their time or attention when she’s clearly the prettiest girl in there.”

Another viewer said: “Loooool am I surprised that none of the boys picked Samira when she’s so buff??”

While Twitter user Wallflower remarked: “Samira’s situation is worsened by the fact that many men are drawn to what they perceive other men desire.

“It plays into their competitive nature, so when a girl has been so consistently rejected, she goes down in the eyes of even guys who would have looked her way.”

Things took a turn in Thursday’s episode as Ellie Brown, Jack Fincham’s former flame, entered Casa Amor.

Ellie confronted him, telling him he could have ended things on better terms with her.

Meanwhile, as Georgia Steele was praised for rebuffing advances from new boy Jordan Adefeyisan, her partner Josh Denzel appeared to give in to temptation, sidling up to new girl Kazimir Crossley.