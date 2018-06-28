Maisie Williams to make stage debut later this year

Maisie Williams is to make her stage debut as a housebound schoolgirl later this year.

The Game Of Thrones actress will star in the UK premiere of American playwright Lauren Gunderson’s I And You at London’s Hampstead Theatre in October.

The 21-year-old will trade her Arya Stark alter-ego to tread the boards as a teenager called Caroline in the drama about friendship, adolescent innocence and living life to the full.

Maisie Williams will star in I And You (Hampstead Theatre/PA)

Caroline has not been to school for months due to illness, and is confined to her bedroom with just social media for company.

But things change when her classmate Anthony arrives, uninvited, with food, a Walt Whitman poetry book and a school project due in the next day.

An unlikely friendship develops between the pair as they work on their homework, and they find a deep bond that connects them even further.

As well as Game Of Thrones, Williams has also appeared in one-off TV docu-drama Cyberbully and films including Early Man and The Falling.

The UK premiere of I And You, which has already hit the stage in America, will be directed by Edward Hall, artistic director of Hampstead Theatre.

Gunderson was the most-produced playwright in America in 2017 and 2018, and has won a handful of industry awards, including two Steinberg/ATCA New Play Awards.

I And You is at the Hampstead Theatre from October 18 to November 24.