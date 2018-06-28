Love Island viewers call Samira ‘two-faced’ over Wes and Megan drama

Love Island’s Samira Mighty has been branded “two-faced” by viewers after she pretended she had no idea that Megan Barton Hanson was after Wes Nelson.

The new romance has caused shock waves in the villa, with Laura Anderson devastated about Wes ditching her.

Laura sobbed to friend Samira about losing her man – and Samira suggested she had no idea it was coming.

However, Laura later discovered that Megan had already told Samira about her feelings for Wes, and that the West End performer had encouraged her to give it a try.

Many fans have now said they had changed their minds about Samira, who used to be a favourite.

“Samira saying she didn’t see it coming but she was the one telling Megan to go for it.. snakey,” said one person on Twitter.

Another person tweeted: “Lost all respect for Samira, how can you hug Laura whilst she’s crying her eyes out after she helped plot the whole thing with Megan, don’t act like a girls girl when your a sneaky sly snake.”

“Any respect for Samira I had is gone. She’s so two faced,” said another.

One disappointed viewer posted: “Samira running to Laura’s side and saying she didn’t see it coming after spending the entire night gassing up Megan about Wes has knocked her WAY down in my estimations.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.