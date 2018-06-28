Kim Kardashian West wishes Khloe a happy birthday with picture of their babies

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable photograph of her sister Khloe Kardashian cuddling both of their babies, as she wished her a happy birthday.

Khloe, who gave birth to her daughter True in April, turned 34 on Wednesday.

To mark the day her big sister Kim, 37, posted a photo on Twitter showing the siblings sitting next to each other, with True and her own five-month-old daughter Chicago on Khloe’s lap.

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity! pic.twitter.com/jKtjOhHbRB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2018

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!

“@khloekardashian This year u have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.

“I love seeing u as a mom & can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today!

“I love you to infinity!”

Khloe tweeted that she was feeling “overwhelmed with love” after all the messages she had received.

Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed! I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real… Thank you ? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2018

“Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets! I am so blessed!” she said.

“I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started.

“Baby true is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real… Thank you.”