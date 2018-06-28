Jennifer Saunders’s actress daughter says mum is ‘a lot to live up to’

Actress Beattie Edmondson has said “it is a lot to live up to” as she follows in the footsteps of her famous parents Jennifer Saunders and Adrian Edmondson.

The Josh star, 31, has her first leading role in a film in Patrick, playing a young woman bequeathed a spoilt pug by her grandmother.

Saunders also has a part in the comedy and Edmondson said she felt a lot of responsibility to do her parents justice.

Arriving at the premiere of the film in London, she told the Press Association: “It’s a lot to live up to because you’re constantly comparing yourself to them but I think the trick is to choose a slightly different path and make your own way and not try to emulate them.

“My game plan is to trust in my instincts and do what I really feel I love in my heart and I hope that leads me on the right direction.”

Speaking about being on set with Saunders, she said: “She’s so good at what she does so it’s a real lesson in comedy but she’s my mum so she’s on about the length of my hair and my skin routine.”

Jennifer Saunders and husband Ade Edmondson (PA)

However, Saunders, who arrived at the event with her grey whippet Olive, said she was “just a proud mother.”

She added: “It felt really easy, we didn’t have a great many scenes together, I don’t have a great many scenes, but I have worked with her a bit before.

“We have done bits and bobs and she was a baby when we did French and Saunders so she’s grown up with it and it felt really normal.

“She did so well and it’s great experience and it’s a lovely film to do as your first film I think.

“The first time I worked with her was on Josh and it feels normal because we always mess about and she’s hung around our sets.”

Patrick is released in UK cinemas on June 29.