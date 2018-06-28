Menu

Jenna Coleman shares pregnant pic from Victoria set

The actress plays the young Queen Victoria in the ITV historical drama.

Jenna Coleman has shared a photograph of herself sporting a fake baby bump on the set of Victoria.

The image shows the actress – who plays the young Queen Victoria in the ITV historical drama – in a long, ruffled dress, with her hand on her back to help take the strain of her pretend bump.

“Permanently Pregnant,” Coleman captioned the picture, adding the hashtags “#perpetuallypregnant #pregnant@victoriaseries”.

Victoria, which chronicles the reign of Queen Victoria and her marriage to Prince Albert, is set to return for a third series.

The new eight-part series will begin in 1848, during a time of uncertainty for the monarchy.

Victoria is under pressure from the Government to leave London for her own safety as the Chartist movement reaches its peak.

