Five ITV dramas announced to be aired later this year

ITV has announced a roster of gripping new and returning dramas to be broadcast this autumn.

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar will return as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan in TV Bafta-winning Unforgotten.

The pair will resume their work in the crime drama uncovering the mystery and truth behind historical murders in the six-part series, written by Chris Lang.

Detective drama Dark Heart will also make a comeback to screens in a longer six-part season.

Sanjeev Bhaskar (Matt Crossick/PA)

Detective Inspector Will Wagstaffe is haunted by the murder of his parents when he was 16, which plays out in his relationship with girlfriend Sylvie.

He is closest to his nephew, Harry and sister Juliette, played by Charlotte Riley of ITV’s Wuthering Heights.

New dramas include the anticipated Vanity Fair, which sees Olivia Cooke star as Becky Sharp in the adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s book.

Advertising

The star-studded cast includes Michael Palin, Frances de la Tour, Martin Clunes, Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones and Murder On The Orient Express’ Tom Bateman.

Set in Hong Kong, gripping drama Strangers sees Professor Jonah Mulray overcome his fear of flying to travel across the world to identify the body of his wife, who died in a car crash.

Although she lived and worked there for half the year, her husband, played by John Simm, visits Hong Kong for the first time after her death and explores shocking secrets about his wife’s other life in the eight-part show.

Anna Friel stars in Butterfly.

Advertising

Eleven-year-old Max is on the cusp of puberty and has made the life-changing decision to live outwardly as a girl.

But he faces additional pressure at home as mum Vicky, played by Friel, is separated from father Stephen – disrupting Max’s desire for an idyllic home life.

The heartwarming drama is produced by RED production company and written by Tony Marchant.