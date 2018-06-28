Ex of Jack Fincham among 12 new contestants entering Love Island

A former flame of Love Island star Jack Fincham is among the 12 new bombshells poised to join the ITV2 dating show.

Ellie Jones, 22, dated the pen salesman after they met in August 2016 and even spoke to him two days before he went on the show.

Ellie Jones (ITV)

Jack has been happily coupled up with Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, since the start of the series and Ellie said she would not revisit their romance.

She said: “We have always spoken because we got on so well.

“I actually spoke to him as a friend about two days before he went into the villa and had no idea he was going on the show!

“We weren’t in an official relationship but we spoke about it, would go on dates and kept trying to make it work but it wouldn’t. I met his brother and mates. I don’t know how he’ll feel when he sees me walk in.

“I don’t know if he’ll be angry or shocked but we do get on so hopefully it won’t be an issue.

“When I look at him, I do still think there is something there but I would never go back there.”

She is one of 12 new contestants set to stir up drama on the dating series and said she has her eye on Josh Denzel and doctor Alex George, saying of the medic: “He’s so different to my normal type, I think I’m in love with him already and I’ve not even met him yet!

“He makes my heart melt, he’ll be a good person to bring home to my parents.”

Also joining the show will be 22-year-old dancer Savanna Darnell, from Sheffield, and 25-year-old hairdresser Grace Wardle from London, as well as make-up artist Kazimir Crossley, 23, also from London.

Savanna Darnell (ITV)

They will be accompanied by Charlie Williams, 24, a tanning shop assistant from Bath, who is also keen on Alex and new arrival Sam Bird.

Grace Wardle (ITV)

She said: “I really like Alex – I like him more the more that I watch the show. His values are so strong. I think we’d have a lot in common.

“The new guy Sam also seems really funny; I think I would get on with him.”

Kazimir Crossley (ITV)

Darylle Sargeant, 24, a heavily tattooed eyebrow technician from Watford who used to date The Only Way Is Essex star Dean Ralph, could be set to stir up drama between Adam Collard and Zara McDermott when she joins the show.

She said: “I like tall, dark and handsome! I am really tattooed so I love heavily tattooed guys but I also like people who have good chat and banter, someone who isn’t too serious.

Charlie Williams (ITV)

“In the villa, I’ve got my eye on Adam, he is beautiful. I like Jack too and Josh.”

Darylle Sargeant (ITV)

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm. The new arrivals will appear during Thursday’s episode.