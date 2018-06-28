Chelsea socialite to make play for Megan on Love Island

A Chelsea-based socialite whose grandfather founded the UK’s leading food wholesalers will be joining the cast of Love Island.

Charlie Brake, 23, is one of 12 new contestants set to stir up drama on the ITV2 dating show when they arrive during Thursday’s episode.

Charlie Brake (ITV)

He said: “I think a lot of people when they find out about my background, there might be a lot of jealousy there.

“My grandfather founded a food distribution company called Brakes which my family own and we sold it so everyone is well looked after.

“I visit my dad in Monaco a lot and spend a lot of time in the French Alps.”

He is one of a raft of new men entering the house vying for the affections of Megan Barton Hanson and Ellie Brown.

He said: “My type on paper is blonde, blue eyes, petite and curvy. I’ve got my eye on Ellie and Megan.”

Jordan Adefeyisan, 23, a model from Stockport, also said he has eyes for the duo, as well as Georgia Steel.

Jordan Adefeyisan (ITV)

He said he is interested in “a nice girl, with good banter and who I can click with properly”.

He added: “In the villa, I fancy Ellie, Megan and Georgia is fit as well. I know they are coupled up but it’s all a game isn’t it?”

Frankie Foster, 22, a student and fitness coach from Cheltenham, is also interested in Ellie, as well as newcomer Zara McDermott.

Frankie Foster (ITV)

He said: “It would be nice to find someone that I genuinely click with; obviously there are a lot of good looking people in there, but I’d like to end up finding someone I really like.

“I change my mind in terms of who I like every time I watch it – but at the moment it is probably Ellie and Zara.

“They both seem cool and chatty. They’re most similar to my usual type.”

He will face competition from Dean Overson, 25, a car salesman from Burnley, who said: “They’ve got to have a lovely smile.

“I like nice eyes and I want a girl to have a bit about them, someone you can speak to and who can hold a conversation.

Dean Overson (ITV)

“I like Megan and I’d go for Ellie. Zara is beautiful as well. I think all of the girls are lovely in their own way.”

They will be joined by semi-professional footballer Jack Fowler, 22, from London and Alex Miller, a 28-year-old structural glazier from Essex, who has eyes for Dani Dyer, who is currently coupled up with Jack Fincham.

Jack Fowler (ITV)

He said: “Petite brunettes are my type. In the villa I like Dani. I like Ellie too, she’s cute.

“Dani is very coupled up with Jack so we’ll have to see how coupled up they really are when I go in…”

Alex Miller (ITV)

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.