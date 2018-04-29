Kanye West shaves head in honour of Parkland shooting survivor

Kanye West has shaved his head in tribute to school shooting survivor and gun rights activist Emma Gonzalez.

The rapper showed off his new look on Twitter after posting a photo of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, who has become a prominent gun rights activist in the wake of the shooting at the school on February 14 that killed 17 people.

He posted a picture of Gonzalez with the caption “my hero Emma Gonzalez”.

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

He followed it up with a picture of himself with a closely shaved head, captioned: “Inspired by Emma.”

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

Photos of the rapper on Friday show him with longer, bleached hair, including in a selfie he took with John Legend after the friends put aside their differences in the wake of West’s tweets about Donald Trump.

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

West has sparked controversy with his comments about the president, in which he referred to Mr Trump as his “brother” and showed off his signed Make America Great Again baseball cap.

West has also indicated that his new album cover will feature a photograph of the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother Donda.

In screengrabs of a text conversation he shared on Twitter, he wrote to a friend: “This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery.

“Do you have any title ideas?”

He also included a photo of the doctor who operated on Donda before her sudden death in November 2007.

He added: “I want to forgive and stop hating.”

In January 2008, the Los Angeles coroner determined that Donda died of heart disease while suffering from “multiple post-operative factors”, a day after she had breast reduction, a tummy tuck and liposuction procedures.