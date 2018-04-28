Advertising
Glee’s Lea Michele shows off engagement ring
The actress has said ‘Yes’ to her boyfriend.
Glee star Lea Michele is engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich.
According to American celebrity website People, she and Reich, the president of a clothing company, have been dating for over a year.
Canadian actor Monteith, who played school jock Finn Hudson in Glee, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013, aged 31.
Following Glee, Michele has also starred in TV Series Scream Queens.
