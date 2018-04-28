Menu

Advertising

Glee’s Lea Michele shows off engagement ring

Showbiz | Published:

The actress has said ‘Yes’ to her boyfriend.

Lea Michele has got engaged (Ian West/PA)

Glee star Lea Michele is engaged to boyfriend Zandy Reich.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2012 – London
Lea Michele at the 2012 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Berkeley Square, London.

Yes ?

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

According to American celebrity website People, she and Reich, the president of a clothing company, have been dating for over a year.

My Valentine ?

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Canadian actor Monteith, who played school jock Finn Hudson in Glee, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013, aged 31.

Following Glee, Michele has also starred in TV Series Scream Queens.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News