Father-and-son singers get Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has rewarded a father-and-son singing duo with the golden buzzer after their emotional performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Tim Goodacre, 43, and son Jack, 12, from Norwich, performed a track they have composed together, called The Lucky Ones, while playing their guitars.

The rendition earned them a standing ovation from Cowell and his fellow judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden – before Cowell gave them a place in the live shows.

Cowell, who is father to four-year-old son Eric, told them: “You are special, that was fantastic, just magic.

Holden added: “I was a mess throughout the whole thing,” while Dixon said: “You are by far the coolest father and son act we have ever had.”

Walliams, who is also a father to four-year-old Alfred, said: “I’m a dad and it was wonderful to see a father and son with this very special connection.”

Saturday night’s show also saw comedy magician Mandy Muden, from London, take a place in the next round of the competition with her act, which landed her four yeses from the judges.

Also sailing through to the next round was Latin ballroom duo Lexie and Christopher, both 10, from Manchester and Sheffield, who showed off their moves to Meghan Trainor’s song Dear Future Husband and were praised by Dixon as “little superstars”.

