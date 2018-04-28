Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon sharing throwbacks on Old Head Shot Day

Emma Watson sports a pink floppy hat and a 12-year-old Reese Witherspoon grins while holding a parasol in old throwback photos as stars celebrate Old Head Shot Day.

A host of celebrities dug out their first head shots and made jokes about their earnest expressions and misjudged outfits.

Watson shared a picture of her much younger self in a pink hat and top, captioning it: “I’m REALLY glad this picture of me wearing a baker’s hat exists!”

The statistics at the bottom of the shot say she is 4ft 11in.

The Legally Blonde star captioned it with a checklist, reading: “Parasol (tick). Top pony (tick). Sassy smile (tick). Cut off Jean overalls (tick).

“12 year old confidence (tick). Just for clarification, I’m currently a much more impressive 5’2.”

She captioned it: “Why so serious, twenty two year old Jen?”

She wrote: “Throw back to my first headshot.”

She captioned it: “And I was told the curly hair would get me the wacky fun parts. I got a day on CSI Miami.”

“I can almost hear my agents voice pitching me ‘Trust me, this girl can do it all. And she’s not afraid to put a hand in her hair… she has real range and I have every shot to prove it'”