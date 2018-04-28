Menu

Ed Balls delights fans as he celebrates Ed Balls Day with, ahem, balls

The former Labour MP tweeted his own name back in 2011 and it hasn’t been forgotten.

File photo dated 21/03/17 of Ed Balls, who will delve into the musical theatre for a BBC Radio 2 special as part of the broadcaster’s raft of festive programming.

Ed Balls has marked the seventh annual Ed Balls Day by posting a photograph of himself standing on the football pitch at Norwich City carrying a bag of balls.

The day is remembered by fans every year following Mr Balls’s online mishap that saw him post his own name as a tweet at 4.20pm on April 28 in 2011.

Balls, 51, tweeted a picture just three minutes after the original post back in 2011.

Soap star Danny Mac, who was in the same series of Strictly Come Dancing as Balls in 2016, was among the people also marking the occasion on Twitter.

He tweeted: “I adore that this is still a thing almost as much as the man himself. Happy #EdBallsDay!”.

Last year, Balls returned to the supermarket where he inadvertently tweeted his own name as he celebrated the sixth anniversary of the blunder.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch – Birmingham
Ed Balls and Katya Jones during a photocall for the launch of Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour held at Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham (PA).

In 2016 he baked a cake depicting the tweet which became an internet sensation.

Balls’s Gangnam Style performance on Strictly Come Dancing is still referred to as a highlight from the 2016 series.

