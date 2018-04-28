Advertising
Chrissy Teigen treated to five ‘Legend’ cakes at baby shower
The model is expecting her second child with John Legend.
Chrissy Teigen was treated to five different cakes at a lavish surprise baby shower ahead of the birth of her second child with husband John Legend.
Both Teigen and her friend Kim Kardashian West shared a series of photographs from the party on their Instagram stories.
One blue cake, with an icing elephant on top, read: “You’re a legend.”
Kardashian West captured her tucking into the cake while sitting on the kitchen counter.
Teigen revealed earlier this year that she is expecting a boy.
