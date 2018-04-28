Menu

Ben Affleck joins Old Head Shot Day fun with youthful Matt Damon photo

The two friends starred in 1997’s Good Will Hunting which they also wrote and have remained firm friends.

Ben Affleck posted the photos on Instagram (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has poked fun at his friend Matt Damon by sharing old photographs of the Bourne star on Instagram to celebrate Old Head Shot Day.

The occasion has seen a host of stars posting their first head shots on social media.

Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck arrive at the 71st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California (PA archive).

Cruz, who turns 44 on April 28, wrote a message in English and Spanish alongside her photograph on Instagram.

She said: “On this #oldheadshotday I say thank you for all the #happybirthday wishes. Lots of love”.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

