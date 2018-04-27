Advertising
Trailer for unscripted Car Share episode shows Peter Kay and Sian Gibson singing
The duo will return for special episodes after the series two cliffhanger.
Peter Kay has said he wanted to try “something special” by filming an unscripted episode of his hit series Car Share.
In the first trailer for the episode, the comedian and co-star Sian Gibson sing The Buzzcocks’ song Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve).
Kay adds: “We decided to try something special. What would it be like if we filmed a whole journey without a script, just making it up and basically seeing what happened?”
The clip also shows Gibson’s character Kayleigh attempting an impression of singer Heather Small.
Kay, as John, says she sounds more like Miss Piggy.
The show will finally return to television after the second series of the Bafta-winning show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh.
Viewers were dismayed when he said there were no plans to pen a further series.
But the comic later announced special episodes – a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and the improvised episode.
– Peter Kay’s Car Share Unscripted will air on BBC One on May 7.
