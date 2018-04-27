Super Troupers: Abba in pictures

Swedish band Abba have delighted fans around the world with their announcement of a reunion and new music.

The band have said they will release two new songs, marking their first new songs together in more than 30 years.

The popular four-piece – Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – shared many highlights together over the years.

Take a look at their journey in pictures:

In 1974 the band won the Eurovision song contest, held in Brighton that year.

Abba celebrate their win at the Eurovision Song Contest (PA)

The band pictured in 1975 (REX).

Agnetha and Bjorn (Sunshine International/REX/Shutterstock)

Abba with Keith Moon (Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock)

The caption read: “On this day 44 years ago! Wawawawawaterlooooooo!”

It said: “Today June 5th it is exactly 50 years since Bjorn and Benny first met in Linkoping Sweden. The rest is history and we are all so grateful for this day.”