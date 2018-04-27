Soap star and dancer partner could become Strictly’s first real-life couple

Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan and his Strictly Come Dancing star partner Dianne Buswell are reportedly set to become the first real-life couple to be paired up on the show.

Quinlan, 33, whoplays Pete Barton in the ITV soap, met professional dancer Buswell last year.

The actor is set to join this year’s Strictly and Buswell is keen for them to team up on the show, according to the Sun.

Quinlan and Buswell would be the first real-life couple to be partnered on Strictly, though the so-called Strictly curse has seen many celebrities and dancers find romance together.

A BBC spokesman said it does not comment on speculation.

Emmerdale has been contacted for comment.