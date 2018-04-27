Menu

Advertising

Production for third series of Stranger Things under way

Showbiz | Published:

Netfilx has posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media.

Netfilx has confirmed production of the third series of Stranger Things has begun (PA)

Production for the third series of Stranger Things has begun, Netflix has announced.

The streaming service has posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media accompanied with the message “just the facts”.

The black and white video shows the cast gathering to read scripts for the next instalment of the drama.

Actors Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the US show, and David Harbour, who starred as Police Chief Jim Hopper in the first two series, both appear in the video.

A series of captions that appeared throughout the video read, “On 20th April 2018 old friends and a few strangers came together to start a new adventure”.

The final caption confirmed “season three now in production”.

The announcement follows a hint from Brown that work had begun on the third instalment of the sci-fi series.

Advertising

Last weekend the 14-year-old British actress posted a photo of herself alongside Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy on Instagram.

The image was captioned: “And so it begins #strangerthingsseason3.”

and so it begins ? #strangerthingsseason3

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

She is the youngest person ever to be included in the annual List Of The World’s Most Influential People, which also featured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had previously hinted work had begun on the third series.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown had previously hinted work had begun on the third series (PA)

The third series will consist of eight episodes. The show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, have previously suggested in interviews that it may run for up to four or five series.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News