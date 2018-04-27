Advertising
Pink’s husband Carey Hart addresses ‘parent police’ over jetski photo
The motocross competitor had his one-year-old son on his lap.
Pink’s husband Carey Hart has reassured the “parent police” his baby son is safe after taking him on a jetski.
The motocross star was photographed driving one-year-old Jameson around on a green jetski in Florida.
“Short ride since he was getting splashed and not to stoked. Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done.”
