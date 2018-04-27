Menu

Advertising

Pink’s husband Carey Hart addresses ‘parent police’ over jetski photo

Showbiz | Published:

The motocross competitor had his one-year-old son on his lap.

Pink and Carey Hart (PA)

Pink’s husband Carey Hart has reassured the “parent police” his baby son is safe after taking him on a jetski.

The motocross star was photographed driving one-year-old Jameson around on a green jetski in Florida.

“Short ride since he was getting splashed and not to stoked. Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done.”

Friggin ft Lauderdale ???❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News