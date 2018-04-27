Menu

Advertising

Oh yes she is! Dawn French signs up for panto

Showbiz | Published:

She will star as the Wicked Queen in Snow White at the London Palladium.

Dawn French is to star in panto (Ian West/PA)

Dawn French has signed up to make her panto debut.

The actress and comic, 60, will star as the Wicked Queen in Snow White at the London Palladium.

Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot are also in the show.

Artwork for the show (Snow White at the London Palladium)
Artwork for the show (Snow White at the London Palladium)

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing pros Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace have also been cast as the King and the Queen in the production, which opens at the London venue in December.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News