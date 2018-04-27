Oh yes she is! Dawn French signs up for panto

Dawn French has signed up to make her panto debut.

The actress and comic, 60, will star as the Wicked Queen in Snow White at the London Palladium.

Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot are also in the show.

Artwork for the show (Snow White at the London Palladium)

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing pros Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace have also been cast as the King and the Queen in the production, which opens at the London venue in December.