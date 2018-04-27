Menu

Holly Willoughby documents night out with Nicole Appleton

She donned a t-shirt with the words Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Backstage.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby has been partying with Nicole Appleton.

The pair attended a gig by The Streets.

“I mean.. all my favs in one pic… ” the This Morning host wrote, posting a snap on Instagram of the friends at the concert.

I mean.. all my favs in one pic… @mikeskinnerltd

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Yaaaas @o2academybrix @mikeskinnerltd ??????

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

???

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Willoughby previously appeared in the music video, as a TV interviewer, for The Streets’ When You Wasn’t Famous.

She has said: “I love The Streets – Mikey (Skinner) is a genius!”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

