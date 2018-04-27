Advertising
Holly Willoughby documents night out with Nicole Appleton
She donned a t-shirt with the words Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go Backstage.
Holly Willoughby has been partying with Nicole Appleton.
The pair attended a gig by The Streets.
“I mean.. all my favs in one pic… ” the This Morning host wrote, posting a snap on Instagram of the friends at the concert.
Willoughby previously appeared in the music video, as a TV interviewer, for The Streets’ When You Wasn’t Famous.
She has said: “I love The Streets – Mikey (Skinner) is a genius!”
