Emmerdale star rejects Strictly Come Dancing claims

Anthony Quinlan, who plays Pete Barton in the soap, had been rumoured to be among this year’s celebrity line-up on the BBC show..

Anthony Quinlan has dismissed reports linking him with this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan has dismissed reports that he will be among this year’s celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 33-year-old, who plays Pete Barton in the ITV soap, had been linked to this year’s BBC One show.

His girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, is a professional dancer who appeared on Strictly last year.

Captain Quin Dog and his fine looking ? first mate @diannebuswell

A post shared by Anthony Quinlan (@anthonyquinny) on

An Emmerdale spokesman said on behalf of the actor: “There are no plans for Anthony to do Strictly.”

