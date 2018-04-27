Emmerdale star rejects Strictly Come Dancing claims

Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan has dismissed reports that he will be among this year’s celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 33-year-old, who plays Pete Barton in the ITV soap, had been linked to this year’s BBC One show.

His girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, is a professional dancer who appeared on Strictly last year.

An Emmerdale spokesman said on behalf of the actor: “There are no plans for Anthony to do Strictly.”