Tom Felton to star in YouTube sci-fi series Origin

Harry Potter star Tom Felton is to star in a new sci-fi thriller series for YouTube called Origin, it has been announced.

The series will reunite him with his former co-star Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter film series and starred as the wildling Osha in Game of Thrones.

Natalia Tena will appear in Origin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The abandoned passengers must work together for survival, but quickly realise that one of them is far from who they claim to be

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter director Paul W. S. Anderson will direct the first two episodes of the ten-episode series, which is currently filming in South Africa.

Paul W. S. Anderson will direct the first two episodes (Ian West/PA)

The show will also star newcomer Sen Mitsuji as Shun, alongside Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Madalyn Horcher, and Siobhan Cullen.

The series will stream on YouTube’s subscription service Red, which is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea.