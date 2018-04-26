Tom Cruise ‘honoured’ by pioneer prize

Tom Cruise has said it was an “honour” to be named pioneer of the year at a recent ceremony.

The Mission: Impossible star collected the prize from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation at CinemaCon, a convention for cinema owners.

He shared a photograph of himself smiling on Instagram as he held the large award.

Cruise recently wrapped production on the latest instalment of the action franchise, in which he reprises his role of Ethan Hunt.

The film also stars Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

It is due for UK release on July 26.