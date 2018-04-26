Taylor Swift upstaged by huge dog as she gives tour update

Taylor Swift received an unexpected visitor while updating her fans on her upcoming stadium tour.

The Shake It Off singer was telling fans about her plans for the stages when she takes her Reputation show round the world when she was interrupted by her mother’s dog Kitty.

(Instagram)

Swift then paused to say hello to her mother Andrea and became distracted as the huge dog began licking her face.

The singer can be heard saying: “It’s not a chew toy. It’s my face.”

(Instagram)

“The reason why I want there to be three is because I want to be able to get to you as close as possible and see you guys.”

Her final video said: “This has been your 12 day update. Tomorrow, very surprisingly, there will be an 11 day update.

“Just numerically, I think that is what will happen next.”