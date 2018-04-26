Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Emmy Awards

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host this year’s Emmy Awards.

The Weekend Host anchors will present the 70th awards in September.

The official Saturday Night Live Twitter account tweeted: “Excited to announce that @ColinJost and Michael Che will be hosting this year’s #Emmys!”

Excited to announce that @ColinJost and Michael Che will be hosting this year’s #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/6S2qu1Ic6d — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2018

Jost and Che are two of the most prominent cast members of Saturday Night Live and anchor the Weekend Update segment.

Jost has been in the role since 2014 and was joined by Che in 2015.

The pair were named as co-head writers of Saturday Night Live last year.

Saturday Night Live won nine awards at last year’s Emmys, more than any other show.

The Emmys are the most prestigious awards available in the US TV industry and the awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 11 and nominations will be announced on July 12.