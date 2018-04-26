Advertising
Musical Eugenius! to return to West End later this year
Producer Warwick Davis confirmed the show will be back in September.
West End musical Eugenius! will return later this year, producer Warwick Davis has said.
The production – which had a successful run at The Other Palace at the beginning of the year – will return to the same venue in September.
Further details and casting are to be announced, producers said.
“We have listened and brought it back. If you missed it last time, this is your chance to see what the buzz is all about.
“And for our Super Fans out there, we’ll be adding dedicated Sunday performances – exclusively for you!
“The show returns with our amazing creative team and of course the 80s-inspired soundtrack which had audiences on their feet every evening.”
The production features songs including Go Eugenius!, Comic Book Kind Of Love, Don’t Shoot For The Stars, Future Is Bright and Hollywood.
Eugenius! will run at The Other Palace from September 1 to October 7.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.