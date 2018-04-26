Advertising
Juliette Binoche says ‘I’m in hell’ as she shares bald video
The actress can be seen in the make-up chair with a skull cap on.
Actress Juliette Binoche has said she is “in hell” in a video in which she is completely bald.
The actress shared a short clip of herself in the make-up chair as she asks fans: “Do you recognise me?”
Recent photographs have shown the star with shoulder-length dark brown hair.
In the film she plays a divorced teacher who creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman.
