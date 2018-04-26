Helen Flanagan shares Corrie throwback with on-screen mum Sally

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has shared a sweet throwback photograph from her early days on the soap.

The actress, has played Rosie Webster since 2000 but has confirmed she will soon be leaving to have her second child.

She shared an adorable photograph of herself as a little girl with her on-screen mother Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, and captioned it: “#tbt to me and mum @sallydynevor. my Tammy girl tee.”

She gave birth to daughter Matilda in 2015.

The picture showed the two actresses with their arms around each other, with Flanagan’s baby bump clearly visible.

She captioned the picture: “Webster girls.”