Advertising
Chuckle Brothers back in vision with Channel 5 show
Paul and Barry will appear in a new clip show called Chuckle Time.
Children’s entertainers the Chuckle Brothers are making a TV comeback almost a decade since their long-running series ChuckleVision ended, Channel 5 has confirmed.
Paul, 70, and Barry, 73, will appear in a new clip show on the channel called Chuckle Time, which will run for 12 episodes.
Channel 5 said the hour-long show will be “good-natured family entertainment”.
It said: “The Chuckle Brothers have spent their lives falling over and making us laugh, and now they are watching us makes fools of ourselves as the public/audience upload fails, flops and funnies onto the internet.”
The Chuckle Brothers, whose real surname is Elliott, won the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967. The Rotherham double-act’s BBC series ChuckleVision ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.
A start date for Chuckle Time has yet to be confirmed.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.