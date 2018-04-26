Menu

Alexandra Burke: First look at star in Chess stage role

A snap of the singer and actress during dress rehearsal has been released before the show opens.

Alexandra Burke is preparing for her new stage role in Chess.

A snap of the 29-year-old on stage as Svetlana has been released before the musical love story opens at the London Coliseum on Thursday night.

The show, the first West End production of Chess since 1986, also stars Michael Ball as Anatoly.

Chess was penned in 1984 by Abba’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, alongside Sir Tim Rice.

Michael Ball rehearsing for Chess (BrinkhoffMogenburg)

Chess tells a story of love and political intrigue, set against the background of the Cold War, in which superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends.

The production features English National Opera’s orchestra and chorus.

